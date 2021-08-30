Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,696,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,064. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.08. The firm has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.