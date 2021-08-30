Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Waste Management by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,662,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Waste Management by 13.4% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.15. 1,061,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,713. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $154.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

In related news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

