Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 452 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.50. 551,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,577. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

