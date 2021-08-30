Iridium Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,551 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,164% compared to the average volume of 360 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

NASDAQ IRDM traded up $6.26 on Monday, reaching $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,635. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -448.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,785 shares of company stock worth $3,465,626. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,797,000 after acquiring an additional 105,618 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 10.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

