Iridium Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,551 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,164% compared to the average volume of 360 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

NASDAQ IRDM traded up $6.26 on Monday, reaching $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,635. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -448.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,785 shares of company stock worth $3,465,626. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,797,000 after acquiring an additional 105,618 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 10.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.