iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Position Boosted by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock opened at $54.80 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

