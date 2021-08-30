iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up 0.8% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of AOR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.98. 405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,501. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $56.93.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.