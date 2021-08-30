iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,521,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,174,000 after purchasing an additional 41,353 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 228,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,176,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,094,000 after purchasing an additional 391,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $76.79. 6,007,747 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.62.

