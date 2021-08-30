iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,710 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $76.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,007,747 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62.

