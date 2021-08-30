iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,016,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $59,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $256,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $61.37 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.27.

