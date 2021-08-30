iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.2% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,491,000 after buying an additional 8,838,436 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,558,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Italy raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,068,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,330 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.04. 20,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,834. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $103.49.

