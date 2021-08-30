iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SUSL stock opened at $79.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $79.64.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.
Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.