iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $79.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $79.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,366,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,515,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,430,000 after buying an additional 60,893 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,445,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,461,000.

