iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,702. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.