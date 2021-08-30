iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.55

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 1478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 113.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDY)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

