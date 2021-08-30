iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Stake Raised by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 612.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,403 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 240.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 396.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 398.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 398.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKE traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $283.81. 25,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,362. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $313.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.72.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.