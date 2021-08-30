iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REZ. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 362,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,847,000.

Shares of REZ stock opened at $89.01 on Monday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $58.46 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49.

