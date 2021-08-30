iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Cut by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $17,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,599,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $305.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,653. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.