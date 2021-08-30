iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $454.85. The stock had a trading volume of 224,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,980. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $452.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.