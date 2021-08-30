iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Eq LLC

Eq LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,768 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 8.1% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 303,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,331,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.53. 3,330,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,646. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

