iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 29,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 527,448 shares.The stock last traded at $85.05 and had previously closed at $85.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,482,000 after acquiring an additional 199,710 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

