iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 61,383 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,928,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $107.17 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $107.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.32.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

