Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Update

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,000,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 39,990,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,854,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after buying an additional 176,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ITUB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.84. 19,264,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,928,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

