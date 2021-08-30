J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $12.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $13.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.71. The company had a trading volume of 668,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $184.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $926,080. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

