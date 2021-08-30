J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 target price on shares of J Sainsbury and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.37.

J Sainsbury stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.09. 10,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

