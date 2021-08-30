J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 5,992 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.97. 23,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,941. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.48.

