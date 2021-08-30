J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,258,000. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 123,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.17. 393,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,581,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

