J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 82.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 94,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

