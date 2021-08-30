J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 7,127 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.40. 7,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,909. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.88.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

