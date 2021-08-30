Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 368,700 shares, a growth of 100.6% from the July 29th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Jaguar Mining stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.54. 45,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $256.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.19. Jaguar Mining has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $36.33 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 32.22%.

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

