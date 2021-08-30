Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $198.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,525 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $133.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $129.80 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

