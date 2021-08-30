Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $198.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.86.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of JAZZ opened at $133.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $129.80 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
Further Reading: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.