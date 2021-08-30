Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.72.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

