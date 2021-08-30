Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tesco PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesco’s FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSCDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $10.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tesco has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

