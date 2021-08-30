John E. Herzog Sells 3,333 Shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Stock

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 3,333 shares of The OLB Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $16,498.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,085,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,321,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ OLB traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 395,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,872. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 million and a PE ratio of -10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. The OLB Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of The OLB Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

