Jose Ramon Rodriguez Purchases 1,500 Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Stock

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Director Jose Ramon Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $11,715.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CMAX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 7.96. CareMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

