JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $175.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.88.

ASND stock opened at $154.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 140.4% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

