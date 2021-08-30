Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Kadant were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kadant by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 42.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 50,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 317.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KAI opened at $206.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.40. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,917 shares of company stock worth $730,125 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

