Kebab Token (KEBAB) Price Hits $0.0400 on Exchanges

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Kebab Token coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kebab Token has a total market cap of $43,258.38 and $7.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kebab Token has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kebab Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kebab Token Coin Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Buying and Selling Kebab Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kebab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kebab Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kebab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kebab Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kebab Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.