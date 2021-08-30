KeyCorp Comments on Dollar Tree, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $90.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.75. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

