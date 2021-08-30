KeyCorp Cuts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $95.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OLLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.

OLLI opened at $72.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $65.32 and a one year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $518,437.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMA Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

