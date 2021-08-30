Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.70.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $177.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $178.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

