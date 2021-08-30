Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $186.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Keysight is benefiting from its strong portfolio as reflected by the third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. It is well-positioned to gain from solid demand for semiconductor measurement solutions, as semiconductor companies are increasingly developing chips based on next-generation process technologies. Accelerated 5G deployments and higher investments in 400G/ 800G ethernet for data centers bode well. The company is also expected to benefit from investments in defense technology modernization across all main regions. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain disruptions, forex volatility due to sizeable international exposure and increasing operating expenses are major concerns. Further, uncertainties related to the trade war with China are likely to remain an overhang. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.60.

NYSE KEYS traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,645. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $178.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

