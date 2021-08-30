Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stock Holdings Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,569 shares in the company, valued at $446,873.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $12.75 on Monday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $469.01 million, a PE ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

