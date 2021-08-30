Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.74. 860,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $157.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.04.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

