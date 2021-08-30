Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives $210.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KXSCF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

KXSCF opened at $158.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.77. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.