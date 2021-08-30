Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNSL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.56. 3,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.38. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $252.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

