Klimatas Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $13,756.20 and $612.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

