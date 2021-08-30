Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.41

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.41 and last traded at $52.22, with a volume of 1179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.65%.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 75.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 188.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

