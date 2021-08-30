Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.06. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

