KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report released on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. B. Riley also issued estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 15.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE KNOP opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $586.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter worth $321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at $657,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 104.00%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

