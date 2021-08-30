KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KNYJY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of KNYJY stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.49. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.